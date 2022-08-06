Andesa Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 335,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $252.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

