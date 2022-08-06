Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $234.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

