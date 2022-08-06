Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $270.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

