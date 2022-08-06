Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

