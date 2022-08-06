Andy Mah Sells 75,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total transaction of C$792,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,434 shares in the company, valued at C$6,896,227.38.

Andy Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Andy Mah sold 51,700 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$566,166.70.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

AAV traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 638,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,583. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advantage Energy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Further Reading

