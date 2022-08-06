Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $36.67 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 3.68.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,049,053 shares of company stock valued at $36,682,752 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

