Antiample Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (XAMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Antiample has a market capitalization of $756,342.42 and approximately $95.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org.

Antiample Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

