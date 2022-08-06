APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.
APi Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,196. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. APi Group has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.
In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
