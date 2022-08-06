APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE APG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,196. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. APi Group has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

