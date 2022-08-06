API3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.48 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. API3 has a total market cap of $121.48 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00009262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063056 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.