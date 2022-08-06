Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

