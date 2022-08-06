Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.44). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.