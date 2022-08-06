Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.53.

APTV opened at $98.41 on Friday. Aptiv has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 38.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

