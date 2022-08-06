Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 211.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.
