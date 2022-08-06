Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 211.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

