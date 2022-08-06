ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.7 %
ABIO stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at ARCA biopharma
In related news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 64,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,454.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,580,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,648.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 210,955 shares of company stock worth $484,608. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
