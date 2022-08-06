ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.7 %

ABIO stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARCA biopharma

In related news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 64,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,454.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,580,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,648.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 210,955 shares of company stock worth $484,608. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Articles

