Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $53.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

