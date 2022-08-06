Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $26.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 69,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 75,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
