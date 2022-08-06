Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at $323,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,871 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,967.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,963 shares of company stock worth $7,941,158. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 69,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 75,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.