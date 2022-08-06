Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 177.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at $188,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at $188,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,185 shares of company stock worth $153,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 602,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 2,489.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 311,854 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,505,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.