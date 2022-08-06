Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

