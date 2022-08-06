ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9,962.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $162.04.

