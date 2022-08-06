Ark Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Ark has a market cap of $70.30 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,837,229 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

