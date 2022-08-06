Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.80. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

