Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

AHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

