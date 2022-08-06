Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:AHH opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.
Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
