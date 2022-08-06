Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

AHH opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 514,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

