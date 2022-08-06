Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,681,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 509,546 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,699,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $178.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.