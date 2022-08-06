Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on August 31st

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 95.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

APAM stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 128.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

