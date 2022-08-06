Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Arvinas Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. Arvinas has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $103.53.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth $568,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.