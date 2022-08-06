Aryacoin (AYA) Achieves Market Cap of $327,771.31

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $327,771.31 and approximately $5,980.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

