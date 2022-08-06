ASD (ASD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.34 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. ASD has a market cap of $57.12 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00062635 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

