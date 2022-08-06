Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Increases Dividend to $2.65 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 2.65 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Ashtead Group Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $221.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.67 and its 200-day moving average is $228.88. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $349.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.65) to GBX 6,100 ($74.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($58.45) to GBX 4,136 ($50.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ashtead Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($72.79) to GBX 5,650 ($69.23) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.67) to GBX 4,825 ($59.12) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,342.20.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Further Reading

