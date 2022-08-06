Assemble Protocol Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $26.09 million and $974,880.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063029 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,471,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,204,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

