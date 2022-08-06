Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 18.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.