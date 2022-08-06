ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

ATI Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE ATI traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 3,075,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,135. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.68 and a beta of 1.31. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ATI by 39.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $588,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $667,000.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

