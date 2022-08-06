ATI (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ATI has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that ATI will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

