Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $99.65 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

