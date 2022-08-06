Audius (AUDIO) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $301.96 million and $13.60 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,193.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00132167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.