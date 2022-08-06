Augur Market Cap Reaches $97.15 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Augur has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $97.15 million and $6.19 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can now be bought for about $8.83 or 0.00038254 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132479 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033795 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00067464 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
REP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.