Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,300. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54,590.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

