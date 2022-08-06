Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($86.60) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €68.90 ($71.03) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €59.34 ($61.18) and a 52 week high of €116.85 ($120.46).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

