Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Autohome from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. CLSA raised Autohome from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.19.
Autohome Stock Performance
Shares of ATHM stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.
Institutional Trading of Autohome
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
