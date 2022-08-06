AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.17% of AutoZone worth $69,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,195.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,119.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,032.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.