Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 13,276 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $90.96. 968,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

