Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 20,840 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,958. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

