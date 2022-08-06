Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,899 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $153.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,982. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

