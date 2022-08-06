Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.10. 4,865,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,298. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

