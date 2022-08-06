Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $61.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $864.51. 37,724,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,954,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $842.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

