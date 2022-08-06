Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $401.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 16.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 3.85% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $401,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after buying an additional 1,885,257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after buying an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after buying an additional 208,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,470,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.