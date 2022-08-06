Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 718.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,977 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.8% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $44,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.72. 240,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

