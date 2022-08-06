Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.48. 2,586,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

