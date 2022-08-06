Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. 249,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,239. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

